Friday Mar 10 2023
Priyanka Chopra's 'night out' with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has recently attended the pre-Oscars bash with her husband Nick Jonas to celebrate South Asian Excellence event at the Paramount Studio Lot in Los Angeles on March 9.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Quantico star co-hosted the event with Mindy Kaling for Academy Award-nominated individuals for movies including RRR, Turning Red, All That Breathes, The Elephant and Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

Speaking to the ET about the event, the Baywatch actress stated, “This is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that’s just theirs, makes me like, cry.”

PeeCee, who looked stunning in a white corset, embellished maxi-shirt and a white feather coat, told outlet, “This night is about the nominees, and you see a lot of them coming.”

“This will be about giving them the stage and giving them a moment. Showcasing a little bit of the movies and championing them as the Oscars come back,” commented the Sky is Pink star.

When asked about her 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie, the actress responded, “She's asleep. Thank God. Can you imagine?”

“No, tonight's daddy and mommy's night out,” she added.

