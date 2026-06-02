Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take romance to Tokyo after Hawaiian getaway

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are keeping their romance rumours very much alive with new outings.

Just weeks after enjoying a tropical getaway in Hawaii, the Kardashians star and Euphoria actor were spotted savouring a date night in Japan's bustling capital.

Making the most of their time together the supermodel and the Australian hunk traded sun-soaked beaches for a culinary experience in Tokyo.

On Monday, June 1 restaurant Udon Shin shared photos of the 30-year-old model and her alleged new love interest’s photo on Instagram.

The two seemed cozy as they posed with staff while enjoying their meal.

“Thank you so much for visiting our store,” Udon Shin captioned the image of the Oscar nominee and Kylie Jenner’s older sister grinning ear to ear while posing with a few workers.

The couple matched each other in black tees while sitting at a table with bowls of noodles resting in front of them.

The Frankenstein actor even leaned his head on the reality star's shoulder as they smiled for the picture.

Although Kendall and Jacob have not commented on relationship speculation, they reportedly hung out at Coachella in April and were seen conversing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.