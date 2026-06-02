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Tom Holland father shares throwback clip with cheeky ‘Spider-Man' nod

Tom Holland’s father celebrates son’s milestone birthday with playful tribute
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Tom Holland father shares throwback clip with cheeky ‘Spider-Man&apos; nod
Tom Holland father shares throwback clip with cheeky ‘Spider-Man’ nod

Tom Holland’s milestone birthday got more special with a heartfelt and playful tribute from his father, Dominic Holland.

Taking a trip down the memory lane on Monday, June 1, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star's father posted a throwback video of baby Tom on his Instagram.

The short clip shows the then toddler gripping onto a rope with both hands as his mother, Nikki Holland, holds him securely in her arms.

She also gently bounces him a few times before he eventually lets go of the rope.

While the proud dad marked the occasion with the nostalgic video of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor's childhood, he also joked that his son was training to become the friendly neighborhood superhero from day one.

“Happy 30th Tom! In training from day dot,” the doting father captioned the clip.

The cheeky reference to Tom’s most famous role as Spider-Man came as a hint that he was destined to become the web-slinging hero, known for scaling buildings and swinging through the city using webs.

The post quickly resonated with fans, who appreciated the warm blend of rare family memory and humour as the actor celebrated the major milestone birthday.

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