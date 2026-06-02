Ben Affleck unexpected role in Jennifer Lopez's new romance revealed

Hollywood’s most complicated love triangle might just have added a new line: ex-husband as matchmaker.

Jennifer Lopez is once again fueling romance chatter with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, and according to Closer magazine, she is not the only one paying attention.

The biggest surprise? Her ex-husband Ben Affleck is reportedly cheering from the sidelines… and possibly pushing things along.

“It’s no secret that Ben is trying to wash his hands of Jen,” said an insider close to the former couple, who finalized their divorce in January 2025 after splitting in 2024.

“There’s a reason he gave her his half of their house.”

The source added that Ben, 53, believes moving on for good might actually be the healthiest outcome for everyone involved. “In his view, the faster she can find happiness with someone else, the better.”

And yes – Brett Goldstein appears to have made the shortlist.

“He genuinely does want to see her happy,” the insider continued. “He doesn’t know him personally, but he has friends who know Brett, and they’ve had nothing but good things to say.”

Meanwhile, Lopez, 56, has not exactly been hiding her admiration. Speaking about Goldstein, she recently said, “We had great chemistry to begin with. It just grew as we did the film together.” She added, “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming.”

But behind the glossy promo smiles, things are not quite so simple.

“She’s not in a great place right now,” the insider claimed. “She goes from saying she’s over Ben to crying over memories. It’s complicated.”

Still, with her rom-com energy back in full swing – and a new co-star by her side – Hollywood is watching closely. Even Ben, apparently!