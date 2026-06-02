Louis Tomlinson fears voice issues before concert: Watch

Louis Tomlinson fears voice issues before concert

Louis Tomlinson had doubts before his recent Madrid show, but the crowd swept away all his concerns with their infectious energy.

The former One Direction star performed solo in Madrid on April 13, as part of his How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

Months after the concert took place at the Movistar Arena, the Back To You hitmaker posted a “stage to bus” video on his Instagram on Monday, June 1.

Giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life on tour, the 34-year-old singer documented his journey from the moment he said goodbye to the crowd to his return backstage.

After thanking fans and wishing them goodnight, the singer crossed the stage while holding up a flag, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Once offstage, a crew member took the flag from him, prompting the Drag Me Down vocalist to reflect on a previous incident.

"You don't put a flag on the ground, man," he said, after recalling, "I did that earlier. I felt bad, man."

As he made his way backstage, fans continued cheering as they caught sight of him.

The Story Of My Life singer waved to the crowd before admitting he had concerns before taking the stage.

"I was a little worried about my voice," he said. Despite those concerns, he came away pleased with the show and particularly impressed by the audience's energy.

"I enjoyed it. I was a little bit second-guessing it, but the crowd was f*****g amazing, man. Loved it," he gushed.

Louis, 34, also joked that all the running around on stage had left him feeling somewhat worn out, quipping that he might not be quite fit enough for the pace.

During the walk to his tour bus, the X Factor alum greeted several people he encountered along the way.

As he approached the vehicle, a group of waiting fans erupted into cheers.

The Lemonade singer waved once more before stepping inside, bringing the Madrid show to a close.