Sabrina Carpenter fans are celebrating something special: ‘Changed lives’

Sabrina Carpenter fans are celebrating something exciting as the pop star herself remained silent.

Known as Carpenters, her admirers are marking the one-year anniversary of the Girl Meets World star teasing Manchild.

The Espresso hitmaker dropped the very first teaser of the chart-topping song on June 2 before finally releasing the complete track on June 5, 2025.

Manchild served as the lead single from Carpenter’s seventh studio album, titled A Man’s Best Friend.

The 27-year-old pop star’s enthusiasts recalled the teaser “gagging” the timeline and its iconic impact.

Some posts highlighted the song's initial mixed reception before it turned into one of her biggest hits alongside Please Please Please.

Posting the teaser online one fan described the occasion, writing, “June 2nd is like Christmas Eve for Carpenters.”

Another recounted, “just remembered how everyone hated the song at first listen just for it to become in one of her biggest hits along side with espresso.”

“A year ago?! Isn’t yesterday? Girl you’re on fire,” a third commented hinting how fast time flies.

A fourth fan raved, “One teaser and the internet never recovered,” following another, “Sabrina really changed lives with one word.”

Notably, it’s only the fans that are celebrating the first teaser of Manchild.

Sabrina herself is not quite active on social media recently. She is neither joining the excited fans on anniversary nor she celebrated her recent victory at the AMAs.

At the 2026 American Music Awards the former Disney star won Album of the Year and Best Pop Album for Man's Best Friend.

In addition, she also bagged the Best Female Pop Artist accolade.

Notably, she didn’t attend the event as well.