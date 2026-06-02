Millie Bobby Brown shares funny behind the scenes of 'Enola Holmes 3': Watch

The countdown to Enola Holmes 3 just got a little more exciting – and Millie Bobby Brown is making sure fans feel every second of it.

The actress kicked off June by sharing a playful behind-the-scenes moment from the upcoming Netflix mystery, offering fans a glimpse of life on set with director Philip Barantini and co-star Louis Partridge.

In the clip, Barantini appears to put an unexpected former skill to work while collecting sea salt by the seaside, prompting Brown to capture the moment from behind the camera.

“When your director used to be a chef. Enola Holmes 3 will be yours, a month today!” she wrote.

The lighthearted video quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans already deep in detective mode.

“I can’t wait to see my detective get married HAHAH,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “CAN’T WAIT!! I’m so excited.”

A third simply marked the occasion: “ONE MONTH TILL ENOLA HOLMES EXACTLY.”

The new film raises the stakes for Enola’s biggest adventure yet. As wedding bells loom for Enola and Lord Tewkesbury, a shocking crisis changes everything when Sherlock Holmes is mysteriously kidnapped.

The mission send Enola to Malta, where she finds herself chasing answers, untangling a dangerous conspiracy, and racing against time to save her brother.

With romance, mystery and international intrigue all packed into one story, fans clearly have plenty to look forward to.

Enola Holmes 3 arrives worldwide on July 1, 2026 – and judging by the online reaction, the countdown is officially on.