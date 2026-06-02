Sabrina Carpenter takes legal action against stalker after frightening incident

Sabrina Carpenter has been given temporary restraining order after a court looked into concerns about her safety at her Hollywood Hills home.

The order was approved by a Los Angeles court on Monday after reports about a man repeatedly showing up near her property.

The court has ordered the 31-year-old William Applegate to stay away from Sabrina, her sister Sarah Carpenter and Sarah’s partner.

The man, however, is also not allowed to contact, threaten, or follow them as the protection also covers her home, workplace and car.

In her court statement, Sabrina said that she’s been feeling really unsafe for weeks now and that the situation got even worse in late May when the man allegedly came to her house.

Reports, moreover, added that on May 23, he tried to force open her front door. A security guard stopped him then. Officials also say he claimed he knew Sabrina and he was expected there, but police said this was not true.

Investigators also looked at security footage that allegedly showed him coming back to the area a few times even after earlier warnings.

Another court hearing is set for June 18 while officials decide if further charges will be made.