'Off Campus' star Mika Abdalla announces split from fiancé Jake Short

Abdalla is best known for her breakthrough role as Allie in the Prime Video romance series

Off Campus star Mika Abdalla has parted ways with former Disney actor Jake Short.

The 26-year-old actress — known for her breakthrough role as Allie on the Prime Video romance series — and Short, 29, have ended their relationship after five years together, US Weekly reported on June 1. Abdalla’s rep told the outlet that the former couple “continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.””

Their love story began on the set of the 2022 Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal, where they played romantic interests. What started as onscreen chemistry quickly turned into a real-life relationship and, in May 2025, Short’s manager confirmed their engagement.

Abdalla opened up about their first meeting during an appearance on The American High Podcast in 2024. After arriving in New York to begin filming, she stopped by Short’s hotel room to introduce herself.

“I came over just to say hi and we ended up talking — not about the script, just talking and getting to know each other for hours,” she recalled, admitting she found him “really cool and sweet and great.”

Short is best known for playing Fletcher Quimby on the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm and also appeared in projects including Dexter and The Anna Nicole Smith Story.

Meanwhile, Abdalla is currently filming Season 2 of Off Campus, where her character Allie’s love story with Dean (Stephen Kalyn) will take centre stage.