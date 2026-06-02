BTS Jungkook lands in trouble after making sweet gesture for fans

Jungkook issued a firm warning as some overly enthusiastic fans began to gather outside his residence.

Shortly after a lighthearted social media interaction on Monday, June 1, the youngest member of BTS had to draw the line as admirers rallied to his address.

On Monday, June 1, the K-pop sensation spent some time chatting with fans on Instagram, where he launched an "Ask Me Anything" session and responded to a mix of playful and unserious questions.

Keeping the fun going, he later posted a video on Instagram Stories, sharing that he is heading out for a Han River run and anyone who managed to spot him during the workout could take a selfie with him.

However, the sweet gesture seemingly had an unintended consequence, as obsessive sasaengs started to wait near his house.

Addressing the situation, the 28-year-old shared a video message accompanied by a stern caption.

"I didn't mean for you to wait around near my home. I'm seriously gonna expose this," he wrote.

The video showed him throwing rapid punches toward the camera, a move interpreted as a humorous yet unmistakably frustrated expression of his feelings about the situation.

Fans rallied in support, heartbroken that boundary-crossers spoil his efforts to connect warmly with ARMY, while noting past incidents like break-in attempts and South Korea's stalking laws.

One supporter wrote, “I genuinely feel so bad for jungkook cause it’s obvious he really wants a friendship dynamic with armys but some of yall don’t understand boundaries.”

Another added, “it breaks my heart that his attempts at forming real human connection are so often futile because of freaks who take advantage of his kindness time and time again.”

While Jungkook is known for maintaining a close relationship with fans through social media, his latest activity served as a reminder of the importance of respecting personal boundaries and privacy, even for global stars.