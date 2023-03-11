Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to film King Charles' coronation: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would film thier attendance of King Charles'coronation and turn it into some king of monetary event, said a royal expert.

Speaking to Fox Business, Neil Sean explained why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would want to attend the coronation in May this year.

He said, "They've got to be brave, haven't they? Having done what they've done.It would take a back of steel to turn up and do this but we've seen that they've got a lot of chutzpah."

The royal expert said, "You know, they don't really care. The bottom line for them, in my opinion, is they would like to attend because it's monetary."

His comments came days after Harry and Meghan confirmed that they have received an invitation to King Charles coronation, without sharing whether they would be attending the event.

Mr Sean said, "King Charles as a father would certainly like his youngest son there but let me tell you there has been no personal conversation between Charles for months, there's been no contact with Prince William for longer than a few months now.

"This would make this Coronation all about the ex-royals and I think over here the consensus is this: The British public want it to be a celebratory day, an historical day, and they don't want it turned into a third-rate soap opera."

Earlier, British reports said that Prince William had opposed his father's decision to invite Meghan and Harry to the coronation.

The reports said the Prince of Wales fears the couple would steal the limelight from the event.

King Charles, however, thinks that Harry's absence would be more problematic than his attendance.