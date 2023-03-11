Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘minor figures’ at King’s Coronation

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to appear at the upcoming King Charles’ Coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, they will be at best “minor figures.”

According to Dr Ed Owens, a royal historian, commentator and author, Palace staff will organise the Coronation in an “extraordinarily careful” manner to avoid any awkward moments, via Daily Express UK.

The rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense. Everything will be organised down to the second in terms of how the event is meant to unfold, in terms of the role of the different performers.

“If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event, he told the outlet.

He shared that the couple will have “no control” over the event and the “rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed few days ago that they have officially received the invitation to King Charles’ Coronation.

The spokesperson also added, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”