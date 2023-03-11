 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘minor figures’ at King’s Coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to appear at the upcoming King Charles’ Coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, they will be at best “minor figures.”

According to Dr Ed Owens, a royal historian, commentator and author, Palace staff will organise the Coronation in an “extraordinarily careful” manner to avoid any awkward moments, via Daily Express UK.

The rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense. Everything will be organised down to the second in terms of how the event is meant to unfold, in terms of the role of the different performers.

“If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event, he told the outlet.

He shared that the couple will have “no control” over the event and the “rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed few days ago that they have officially received the invitation to King Charles’ Coronation.

The spokesperson also added, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan will be ‘minor figures’ at Charles’ coronation: ‘They’ll have no control’

Harry, Meghan will be ‘minor figures’ at Charles’ coronation: ‘They’ll have no control’
Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'
Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles

Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming
Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’

Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’
Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date

Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date
Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report

Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report
Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’
Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony

Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony
Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney

Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney