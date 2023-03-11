Prince Harry ridiculed over 'extremely unsettling' therapy session with trauma expert

File Footage

Prince Harry was ridiculed over his live therapy session with Dr Gabor Maté as expert said it was "extremely unsettling."



In an interview with GB News, Kinsey Schofield compared the Duke of Sussex’s sit down interview with the trauma expert to “tacky reality shows” such as Jerry Springer.

"Well lets be honest, we are the home of Dr Phil, Oprah Winfrey, Ricki Lake, I could list all of the tacky TV shows that have existed - Jerry Springer! - over the years and unfortunately it really feels like this falls into that category," the host of the To Di For Daily podcast said.

"Harry being diagnosed over Zoom? That is extremely unsettling and it's not something that the American public is comfortable with but it is that kind of tacky reality TV that we've all become addicted to,” she added.

Before concluding, the royal expert said, “And I apologise if we've sent it over there your way [to the UK].”

During the father-of-two’s interview with Dr. Mate, he was diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, depression and anxiety on the spot.

Harry also talked about his drug use. "It was the cleaning of the windshield, removal of life's filters,” he said of psychedelic drugs.

“It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold onto for a period of time,” Harry added.

"For me I started doing it recreationally and then started to realise how good it was for me."