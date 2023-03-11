Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'

The O.C. actor Adam Brody recently divulged that him and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester got married ‘very fast’.

During a conversation on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Brody, 43, said marrying wife Leighton Meester, 36, was 'an easy decision'.

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," shared Brody. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually," he added.

"I was excited ... when it came together, when I met the right person."

Drawing parallels between his character Seth Cohen on The O.C. and real life the actor said:

"I think with the character of Seth, you know, it's easy to tap into that mindset.”

"And also, you know, there's other qualities, too, I think — not just in terms of pure commitment and a relationship, but in terms of aging."

"Certain things remind me of Seth Cohen," Brody continued.

"I did a crime drama called StartUp, it's very adult and yet there were dynamics in it which reminded me of Seth Cohen — and, I guess just some of that is because he reminds me of me, you know?"

"There's a lot of overlap."

Brody and Meester tied the knot in 2014. The pair first met in 2010 while filming The Oranges. The duo have two children together.