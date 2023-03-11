 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was an easy decision
Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'

The O.C. actor Adam Brody recently divulged that him and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester got married ‘very fast’.

During a conversation on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Brody, 43, said marrying wife Leighton Meester, 36, was 'an easy decision'.

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," shared Brody. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually," he added.

"I was excited ... when it came together, when I met the right person."

Drawing parallels between his character Seth Cohen on The O.C. and real life the actor said:

"I think with the character of Seth, you know, it's easy to tap into that mindset.”

"And also, you know, there's other qualities, too, I think — not just in terms of pure commitment and a relationship, but in terms of aging."

"Certain things remind me of Seth Cohen," Brody continued.

"I did a crime drama called StartUp, it's very adult and yet there were dynamics in it which reminded me of Seth Cohen — and, I guess just some of that is because he reminds me of me, you know?"

"There's a lot of overlap."

Brody and Meester tied the knot in 2014. The pair first met in 2010 while filming The Oranges. The duo have two children together.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance

K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance
Johnny Depp, Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Johnny Depp, Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts
K-pop group Seventeen confirm new comeback

K-pop group Seventeen confirm new comeback
Jane Fonda offends conservatives following 'murder' remark on ‘The View’

Jane Fonda offends conservatives following 'murder' remark on ‘The View’
Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for ‘Elvis’ role

Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for ‘Elvis’ role
Hailey Bieber marks one-year milestone of surviving mini stroke

Hailey Bieber marks one-year milestone of surviving mini stroke

Michelle Yeoh will be carrying hopes of 'whole community of Asians' at Oscars

Michelle Yeoh will be carrying hopes of 'whole community of Asians' at Oscars
Kristen Doute details exact moment Ariana Madix discovered Tom, Raquel affair

Kristen Doute details exact moment Ariana Madix discovered Tom, Raquel affair
Dolly Parton is 'not gonna be riding' rollercoaster at her Dollywood themepark

Dolly Parton is 'not gonna be riding' rollercoaster at her Dollywood themepark
Netflix ‘You’ showrunner talks how Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ made the show

Netflix ‘You’ showrunner talks how Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ made the show
Charles inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation shows 'slight thawing' in their strained relations

Charles inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation shows 'slight thawing' in their strained relations
Prince Harry ridiculed over 'extremely unsettling' therapy session with trauma expert

Prince Harry ridiculed over 'extremely unsettling' therapy session with trauma expert