Hailey Bieber’s stylist faces backlash over harsh comment about Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber’s stylist faces backlash over harsh comment on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber’s stylist Von Ford has recently faced backlash online after saying that he “hates Selena Gomez” on social media.



According to Mirror UK, Von, who works with Hailey, took to Instagram this week and revealed via IG Stories that stated, “I hate Selena Gomez.”

Later, Von’s post was removed by photo-sharing app as he shared a “screenshot of a warning” about why his post was “taken down”.

However, the stylist put up a caption over the screen shot that read, “I said what I said!”

Following his post, several music fans came out in support of Selena and slammed Von on Twitter.

One user wrote, “Very UNPROFESSIONAL Von Ford, what kind of stylist does that! #TeamSelena.”

Another added, “Von Ford cancelled himself before anyone even knew who he was.”

Meanwhile, Selena was commended for her documentary series Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me which opened up about her battle with mental illness.