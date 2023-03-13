 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
AFP

'Scream' still echoes, topping N. America box office

By
AFP

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Scream still echoes, topping N. America box office

Twenty-seven years after the first "Scream" movie raised goosebumps, a sixth installment opened atop the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $44.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

That was "an excellent opening for an elite horror movie," said analyst David A. Gross, and it came as the film world's glitterati were converging on Hollywood for the evening's Oscar presentations.

A Paramount/Spyglass Media product, "Scream VI" again combines mystery and black comedy.

This edition stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Skeet Ulrich; it is the first in the series not to star Neve Campbell, who failed to reach terms with the studio.

Last week's top film, MGM's boxing drama "Creed III," came in second, with a take estimated at $27.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Michael B. Jordan directs -- his first time in that role -- while again playing title character Apollo Creed.

In third was "65," a new sci-fi thriller from Sony and Columbia Pictures, at $12.3 million.

Adam Driver plays a pilot whose spaceship crashes on an unknown planet, which turns out to be the Earth of 65 million years ago, and has to protect himself and a young passenger from dinosaur attack as well as from a huge asteroid that is about to extinguish much of life on Earth.

Marvel and Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" placed fourth, at $7 million. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly star as the winged title characters.

And in fifth place was Universal's horror comedy "Cocaine Bear," at $6.2 million. Keri Russell plays a woman hunted through the Tennessee woods by a bear that had come upon, and unwisely consumed, a stash of drugs.

Finally, while ticket sales and Oscar wins do not always coincide, these were Hollywood's top earners last year, according to Gross: "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.28 billion); "Top Gun: Maverick" ($1.49 billion); "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ($859 million); "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" ($455 million), "Elvis" ($287 million), and "Everything, Everywhere All at Once" ($106 million).

Rounding out this weekend's top 10 were:

"Jesus Revolution" ($5.2 million)

"Champions" ($5.2 million)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.7 million)

"Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village" ($1.9 million)

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" ($1.7 million)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says assistant wanted 'freebies' from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says assistant wanted 'freebies' from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle after she made royal life look 'easy'

Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle after she made royal life look 'easy'
King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry

King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry
Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant

Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant
King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: 'Not great'

Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: 'Not great'
Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?

Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?
Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'

Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US
Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?

Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022