Full list of winners for the 2023 Oscars

Monday Mar 13, 2023
The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television.
The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser (WINNER)
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh (WINNER)
Directing
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan (WINNER)
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu
Animated Feature Film
Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny (WINNER)
All Quiet (WINNER)
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet One
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking (WINNER)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale (WINNER)
An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (WINNER)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick