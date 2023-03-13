 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Full list of winners for the 2023 Oscars

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Full list of winners for the 2023 Oscars
Full list of winners for the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. 

The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

1. Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking


2. Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser (WINNER)

Paul Mescal

Bill Nye


3. Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh (WINNER)

Directing

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Ostlund


4. Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan (WINNER)


5. Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu

Animated Feature Film

Pinocchio

Marcel

Puss In Boots


6. Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny (WINNER)


7. International Feature Film

All Quiet (WINNER)

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet One


8. Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking (WINNER)


9. Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness


10. Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar


11. Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking (WINNER)


12. Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans


13. Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans


14. Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris


15. Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet

The Batman

Black Panther

Elvis

The Whale (WINNER)


15. Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase


17. Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (WINNER)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It


18. Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

More From Entertainment:

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap
Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate

Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate
Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him

Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him
Branden Fraser delivers tearful speech after bagging Oscar for Best Actor

Branden Fraser delivers tearful speech after bagging Oscar for Best Actor
Hugh Grant under fire for ‘rude reactions’ at 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant under fire for ‘rude reactions’ at 2023 Oscars
Lady Gaga finally performs ‘Hold My Hand’ at Oscars 2023: Watch

Lady Gaga finally performs ‘Hold My Hand’ at Oscars 2023: Watch
Meghan and Harry skip Oscars?

Meghan and Harry skip Oscars?

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film
Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet

Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet
Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'

Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'
'Everything' stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars

'Everything' stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars
Britons back King Charles' decision to evict Harry from Frogmore Cottage

Britons back King Charles' decision to evict Harry from Frogmore Cottage