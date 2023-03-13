Full list of winners for the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television.

The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

1. Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking





2. Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser (WINNER)

Paul Mescal

Bill Nye





3. Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh (WINNER)

4. Directing

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Ostlund





4. Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan (WINNER)





5. Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu

7. Animated Feature Film

Pinocchio

Marcel

Puss In Boots





6. Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny (WINNER)





7. International Feature Film

All Quiet (WINNER)

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet One





8. Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking (WINNER)





9. Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness





10. Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar





12. Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans





13. Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans





14. Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris





15. Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet

The Batman

Black Panther

Elvis

The Whale (WINNER)





15. Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase





17. Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (WINNER)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It





18. Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick