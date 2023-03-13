Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 95th Academy Awards this year

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the 95th Academy Awards, called Oscar-nominated film RRR a Bollywood film during his opening monologue.

RRR fans got extremely disappointed with Jimmy’s goof-up. They came forward and bashed the host for his blunder that he made.

Song Natu Natu was performed live at the award ceremony. Jimmy was driven away by the performers during his monologue.

It is significant to mention her that previously SS Rajamouli specifically emphasized that his film is not a Bollywood film; it is a Telugu film.

Rajamouli, in a media interaction, clearly stated: "RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the South of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move to story forward."

