Michelle Yeoh makes history with best actress win at Oscars 2023

Monday Mar 13 2023
Michelle Yeoh made Academy Awards history as she collected the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian and Asian to receive an Academy Award in any category with her win for Best Actress. Yeoh has already won both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng rose to prominence in the 1990s after starring in a sequence of Hong Kong action films. Her earliest big Western role was in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who turns out to be the film’s improbable hero.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said from the stage. 

“This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

Yeoh dedicated her award to her mom and all the moms out there.

“They are real the superheroes, and without them, none of us will be here tonight,” she said.

Leaving the stage the actress said: “Thank you to the Academy — this is history in the making!”

“I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without the amazing cast and crew [and] everyone involved with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,'” she said. “Also, my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders.”

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the madcap sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once was released approximately a year ago at SXSW, where it became a critical and commercial sensation. 

