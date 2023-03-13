Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown

Deepika Padukone attends Oscars 2023 as presenter

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone makes a glamorous red carpet entry at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Deepika was honoured to be the presenter of the Oscars among other famous personalities including; Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy, Michael B Jordan, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Janelle Monae and Samuel L Jackson.

The actress looked extremely breathtaking in a black coloured velvet gown by Louis Vuitton. She opted for a messy bun in the hairdo and wore a yellow coloured pendant in the neck. She grabbed all the attention with her gorgeous ensemble.

The Piku actress shared the glimpse of her look on her Instagram.

Amid the Oscars 2023, India celebrates the win of film RRR as its chartbuster song Natu Natu wins an Oscar under the Best Original Song category.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She further has film Project K in the pipeline along with actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The 37-year old actress will also star in the Indian version of the American film The Intern with Big B, reports Indiatoday.