 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Prince Edward was recently bequeathed his father’s title Duke of Edinburgh by his brother King Charles.

While the other grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II were granted the Prince and Princess titles, Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor and James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor were not, via the Sun.

The siblings – who were both born at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey – are the late Queen’s youngest grandchildren.

Upon his wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones, Prince Edward agreed with the Queen that their kids would be deemed as children of an Earl, instead of being called His or Her Royal Highness.

His sister, Princess Anne’s children, Zara and Peter also don’t have royal titles but Louise and James are the Queen’s first male-line descendants not to have one.

Therefore, Prince Edward’s daughter is Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, instead of HRH Princess Louise of Wessex.

Their son is James, Viscount Severn, who uses his father’s subsidiary title as a courtesy and is not HRH Prince James of Wessex.

Although, following the death of Prince Edward he will become the Earl of Wessex and Forfar.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles

Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars
Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'

Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'
Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony

Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony
Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ major nominations

Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ major nominations
Meghan Markle ‘cares not’ for Prince Harry’s emotional needs

Meghan Markle ‘cares not’ for Prince Harry’s emotional needs
Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner

Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’
Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'

Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'
‘Indiana Jones’ stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

‘Indiana Jones’ stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

Jane Fonda issues clarification on her ‘murder’ comment in the wake of anti-abortion laws

Jane Fonda issues clarification on her ‘murder’ comment in the wake of anti-abortion laws