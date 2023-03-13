 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

He plays one of the shows antagonists
He plays one of the show's antagonists

South Korean actor Park Sung Hoon sat down for an interview with Bazaar Magazine where he revealed the hardest thing about his role in Netflix’s The Glory. He plays the character of Jeon Jae Jun.

His character is an affluent high school bully who grows up to inherit his family’s golf course, and is also one of the show’s antagonists. When it came to filming, he revealed one of the most difficult scenes to shoot was when it was the peak of summer but the scene they had to film was set in winter.

For his character, he admitted that it’s strange for him to have to curse so much when he isn’t used to it outside of filming: “I think it was pretty hard when I had to cuss when I’m not used to it.”

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscar for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscar for donkeys'
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return
Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap
'The Bear' to return for a second season in June

'The Bear' to return for a second season in June
Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes

Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes
2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects

2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects