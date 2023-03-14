 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'acknowledged' Meghan Markle did not make her cry, story was 'false'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Kate Middleton admitted the media was spreading false rumours about her rift with Meghan Markle.

As an apology during a private meeting in Nottingham Cottage, the Princess of Wales 'acknowledged' she was the one who made the 'Suits' star cry.

Writing about the incident, Prince Harry pens in memoir: "We all gathered in our little front annex, and this time there was no small talk: Kate got things rolling straightaway by acknowledging that these stories in the papers about Meg making her cry were totally false. I know, Meghan, that I was the one who made you cry. I sighed."

Harry continues: "Excellent start, I thought. Meg appreciated the apology, but wanted to know why the papers had said this, and what was being done to correct them? In other words: Why isn’t your office standing up for me? Why haven’t they phoned this execrable woman who wrote this story, and demanded a retraction?"

