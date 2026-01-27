Amanda Seyfried reflects on privileges at this point in her career

Amanda Seyfried is shedding light on her privileges after working in the media industry for over 25 years.

At this point in her career, The Housemaid star says she has the rare ability to choose roles on her own terms, guided by one non-negotiable rule.

In a new interview, she explained what makes a project work for her now and how her priorities have shifted over the years.

“It’s the privilege I have at this point in my career,” the Mean Girls alum said of having more control on her time and the opportunity to put her family first.

Embracing the freedom that comes with her extensive working experience, the proud mom of two shared how she balances motherhood with her professional life.

“I can say, ‘Listen, I’ll make this work, but…I have to sleep with my kids Friday night, Saturday, Sunday — I have to go to bed with them.’ That’s my only rule,” she told Vogue.

“And it does fuel me,” the Mamma Mia! actress added. "I mean, it probably helps them, but it definitely helps me."

For the unversed, Amanda, 40 and her husband Thomas Sadoski are parents to an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

The doting mother also set the record straight on her son’s name revealing that his name is not Thomas, as has been reported for years.