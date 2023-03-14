 
Harry Hamlin recalls meeting Tom Brady for the first time: 'He's really nice'

Harry Hamlin recalls meeting Tom Brady for the first time: 'He's really nice'

Harry Hamlin recalled meeting the NFL legend Tom Brady on Sunday night at the Elton John's Oscars 2023 viewing party.

Hamlin, 71, shared his experience meeting the legendary player for the first time and admitted being nervous when he came face-to-face with the Brady.

Brady, 45 and Hamlin met each other in January at the premiere of 80 for Brady, in which Hamlin played a former football star who romances Jane Fonda's character. 

Though Brady, who was also in the film and played himself never had any scenes with the 71-year-old.

"I didn't work with him. I met him at the premiere and I told him how great he was and also how I thought the movie was going to be a hit, which it did become," he revealed.

"He is a G.O.A.T. and there aren't many," said Hamlin while speaking of Brady, who won the most Super Bowl MVP awards in NFL's history. "Come on. He is a genuine G.O.A.T."

The L.A. Law alum added, "He's really nice. He's a really nice guy."

In his conversation with PEOPLE, Hamlin also recalled giving Brady some career advice, "I said, 'You might have another career.' And the next day, he retired from football, so I'm sure it was my influence."

