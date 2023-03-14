Andrew Garfield becomes an Oscars meme again

Andrew Garfield has turned into a viral meme at the Oscars for the second year in a row.

The Spider-Man star meme status came when host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue referenced Will Smith's infamous slap against Chris Rock and named several attendees who could guard him against the same incident if it happened, based on their on-screen characters.

After a series of various actors' names, the host took highlighted spidey-hero, who gave an awkward grin.

Soon, the picture went viral, with one viewer commenting, "One thing about Andrew Garfield, he will always deliver memes at the Oscars."

"Andrew Garfield, you are all of Us!" another wrote.

The actor, who achieved meme status after he was seen texting at last year's ceremony, has gone viral again for his reaction during host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the 2023 event.

Previously, the actor addressed the slapping incident during an interview on The View.

"I feel so bad because Kevin Costner is introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I'm like, 'There's no way I'm going to be on camera during this.'"

"Everyone is texting me, asking me what the vibe in the room is, and at that moment my friends took priority over Kevin. I feel really bad about that," he added.