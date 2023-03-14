 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield becomes an Oscars meme again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Andrew Garfield becomes an Oscars meme again
Andrew Garfield becomes an Oscars meme again

Andrew Garfield has turned into a viral meme at the Oscars for the second year in a row.

The Spider-Man star meme status came when host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue referenced Will Smith's infamous slap against Chris Rock and named several attendees who could guard him against the same incident if it happened, based on their on-screen characters.

After a series of various actors' names, the host took highlighted spidey-hero, who gave an awkward grin.

Soon, the picture went viral, with one viewer commenting, "One thing about Andrew Garfield, he will always deliver memes at the Oscars."

"Andrew Garfield, you are all of Us!" another wrote.

The actor, who achieved meme status after he was seen texting at last year's ceremony, has gone viral again for his reaction during host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the 2023 event.

In 2022, the 39-year-old also became a meme after he was spotted texting at last year's ceremony.

Previously, the actor addressed the slapping incident during an interview on The View.

"I feel so bad because Kevin Costner is introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I'm like, 'There's no way I'm going to be on camera during this.'"

"Everyone is texting me, asking me what the vibe in the room is, and at that moment my friends took priority over Kevin. I feel really bad about that," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance
Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion
‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama
Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars
Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’
K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback

K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback
Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment

Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment
Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral

Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row
Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour

Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour