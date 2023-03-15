Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals how he feels about going viral

The singer just came out with his latest album

K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals his feelings over how it feels each time he goes viral on the internet. The singer just came out with his latest album called Rover along with the music video for his lead single of the same name.

He was asked Uproxx whether he’s aware of how he goes viral each time he comes back with a new album. He explained that he tries not to let his life revolve around his fame, saying: “Well, actually I don’t focus on that that much. Nor do I feel it that much because it’s a fight with myself because of how time is actually limited.”

He added that he likes to spend his time focusing on how to improve himself for his fans instead: “Well, actually I don’t focus on that that much. Nor do I feel it that much because it’s a fight with myself because of how time is actually limited.”