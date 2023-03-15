Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Freddie Prinze Jr. opened up on his "miserable" with 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer which almost made him quit acting.

In an interview with TooFab, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he did not watch the movie at the premiere because of a bad experience while filming it, as the director Jim Gillespie, wanted a different actor to be cast in his place.

As per Daily Mail, the actor watched the movie only recently, to make an in-depth analysis, when he launched his new horror podcast That Was Pretty Scary on Tuesday, March 14.

Freddie, 47, revealed of the director, "It's not that we weren't on the same page, I knew what the correct choices were for the Ray character. He wanted a different actor, a really good actor named Jeremy Sisto, who I know and I like and respect very very much."

The She's All That actor added that "Columbia Pictures - and writer Kevin Williamson pushed for Prinze Jr. instead of Sisto, and Prinze Jr. was ultimately cast, though that lead to a harsh environment on the set."

"I'll give the man this, I think his name is Jim, he made no bones about it. There was no passive aggressiveness -- which I hate -- he was very direct in the fact that, 'I don't want you in this movie,'" the actor said with a laugh.

"So when that's your first job and you hear those words, it just wrecks you, man. It just wrecks you," he admitted.

It was recently reported that Freddie and Jennifer Love Hewitt will return for a new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel alongside an all-new cast.