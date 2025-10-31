George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason

George Clooney 'not chasing scripts' anymore

George Clooney is not chasing stardom anymore!

Recently, the Jay Kelly star admitted in an interview that he is not "in that mass rush to succeed anymore."

Advertisement

"I've had my career in many ways, and you know, things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it's fun. I'm still young enough that I can run around with them," George claimed.

According to a report by Radar Online, an insider shared that George feels he has reaches "a stage where he doesn't feel the need to prove anything."

Adding, "He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that. These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore."

George Clooney shares twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal

Moreover, a friend shared that he is not officially retiring but "he's also not putting in the effort to stay in the game."

"He's turned down several major offers this year simply because he couldn't be bothered with the schedule... He'd rather be in Lake Como than on a film set," they revealed.

George Clooney shares twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal Clooney. On the work front, the actor is getting raves for his new film Jay Kelly.