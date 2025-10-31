Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about his 'traumatic' hair loss

Kenny Chesney recently got candid and opened up about losing his hair at the age of 19.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine to promote his forthcoming book Heart Life Music, the 57-year-old American country singer said that he inherited his "love of sports" and his "discipline" from his father, Dave, while his mother, Karen, gave him his “love of the ocean, the love of sunlight, the love of music and the love of love.”

Talking about his mother, who was a local hairdresser in his childhood, Chesney laughingly quipped, "My mom went to beauty school — my God, she's going to kill us [for this story]— and I was her guinea pig on how to do stuff. And I'd go to school smelling like all these chemicals.”

He went on to reveal that with the passage of time, his hair health would only deteriorate, and there once came a point that his hair would fall out in clumps.

"When I got older, I remember playing high school football, and I'd take my helmet off, and I'd see all this hair in there, and I was freaking out! Now though, in my life, I'm really glad that happened early because I have friends my age who are losing their hair, and they are really freaking out,” the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee recalled.

At the age of just 19, Chesney started to deal actively with the hair loss and it was the time when his prior experience came in handy.

"In ways, I don't really age. I kind of stay the same because of it!” the Summertime crooner stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Kenny Chesney’s book Heart Life Music will be out on November 4, 2025.