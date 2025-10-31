Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt

Sam Claflin recalls stunt practice accident with Jennifer Lawrence

Sam Claflin had an embarrassing mishap with Jennifer Lawrence while filming the Hunger Games sequel Catching Fire.

During practice for a fight scene between their characters Katniss and Finnick Odair, Sam’s trident (which his character uses in the film) broke off and hit the actress.

"I honestly really look back at that time with so many fond memories, and just generally running around the jungles of Hawaii with Lynn Cohen on my back, and I was sprinting through brush and rolling down hills and telling jokes and sitting in hot tubs in the middle of the jungle," Claflin told People.

"I remember this one time at the end of a take, I was like, 'Oh my God, the bottom of my trident came off in the middle of that fight choreography,' " he added.

He continued, "I remember Jen saying, 'I know what [happened]...' She basically, in the middle of the fight, she felt like she'd been bitten in the bum, and she ended up realizing that the end of my trident spun off and smacked her right in the bum cheek."

The Me Before You star added that the Oscar-winning actress "then got someone to take a photo of a welt that would appear, and it was the same shape as the circular end of my trident, but right on her bum cheek."

Sam played the role in all four Hunger Games movies. His fans can watch him in new Prime Video series Lazarus.