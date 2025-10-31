Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi secretly plans her return to showbiz

Portia de Rossi is said to be preparing her secret return to showbiz after her comic show was cancelled due to a “toxic bullying” scandal.

According to Radar Online, the 52-year-old Australian-American former actress, who is married to Ellen DeGeneres, quit acting seven years ago but is now eager to make her return to TV as the creators of HBO’s The White Lotus have stated they would love to cast her in season four.

The insider told the outlet that Rossi is fed up of living away from the hustle and bustle of showbiz and is desperate to revive her career but it will put her marriage to DeGeneres in danger as the couple moved to the English countryside for the sake of their relationship.

DeGeneres will not stand seeing her wife work while she remains a homebody in a remote resort in England.

"The idea of de Rossi going off for five months to act on a streaming show. The makers of The White Lotus understand that. The previous seasons have all been filmed at luxury resorts where the actors, if they want to, can bring along their loved ones for what amounts to a free vacation,” the source stated.

White Lotus team believes Rossi will be the perfect choice to include in films and dramas such as Scream 2, Scandal, Sirens, Ally McBeal, and Arrested Development.

The insider went on to clarify that "people think Ellen was the one who coaxed Portia to put her acting career on hold, but that's not accurate. Portia was the one who decided to step back from acting.”

"Portia is her own woman and makes her own decisions, and when the right acting opportunity comes along for her, she doesn't need Ellen's permission to say 'yes,’” the source noted.