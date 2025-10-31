Chris Rock makes brutal joke about Malaak Compton divorce

Chris Rock pokes fun at own divorce during key event

Chris Rock is poking fun at a hard time in his life.

Rock, 60, presented at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Oct. 29.

The awards, which honor groundbreakers in various fields, also honored singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. While introducing the Birds of a Feather hitmaker, Stephen Colbert announced that she’d be donating millions earned through her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations dedicated to food equity, climate justice and more.

When the Spiral actor took to the stage, he poked fun at his own divorce with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, saying, "Billie Eilish is giving away money from her tour to charity. That's beautiful. The percentage of my tour is gonna go to my ex-wife, of course."

"It's like I always say, I lost so much money in my divorce," he joked, adding, "when my friends are getting divorced, I recommend my ex-wife's attorney."

Rock has made fun of his divorce lawyer more than once. In 2021, he told Jimmy Kimmel that he suggested John Mulaney also hire the same lawyer through his divorce with Anee Marie Tendler.

"I was like 'You should get this guy, he'll get you your money,'" he recalled. "'This guy is good, 'cause I walked out with nothing.'"

Malaak, 56, married the Grown Ups star in 1996. The couple went on to welcome daughters Lola and Zahra, ultimately separating in 2014.