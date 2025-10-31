 
Geo News

Chris Rock makes brutal joke about Malaak Compton divorce

Chris Rock and Malaak Compton got divorced in 2016

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

Chris Rock pokes fun at own divorce during key event
Chris Rock pokes fun at own divorce during key event 

Chris Rock is poking fun at a hard time in his life.

Rock, 60, presented at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Oct. 29.

Advertisement

The awards, which honor groundbreakers in various fields, also honored singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. While introducing the Birds of a Feather hitmaker, Stephen Colbert announced that she’d be donating millions earned through her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations dedicated to food equity, climate justice and more.

When the Spiral actor took to the stage, he poked fun at his own divorce with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, saying, "Billie Eilish is giving away money from her tour to charity. That's beautiful. The percentage of my tour is gonna go to my ex-wife, of course."

"It's like I always say, I lost so much money in my divorce," he joked, adding, "when my friends are getting divorced, I recommend my ex-wife's attorney."

Rock has made fun of his divorce lawyer more than once. In 2021, he told Jimmy Kimmel that he suggested John Mulaney also hire the same lawyer through his divorce with Anee Marie Tendler.

"I was like 'You should get this guy, he'll get you your money,'" he recalled. "'This guy is good, 'cause I walked out with nothing.'"

Malaak, 56, married the Grown Ups star in 1996. The couple went on to welcome daughters Lola and Zahra, ultimately separating in 2014. 

Advertisement
George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason
George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason
Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt
Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt
'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy
'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy
Robert Irwin admits he's 'incredibly grateful' for Russell Crowe's support
Robert Irwin admits he's 'incredibly grateful' for Russell Crowe's support
Sydney Sweeney admits moving to 'home' like hotel after Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney admits moving to 'home' like hotel after Jonathan Davino split
Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are out of 'Scream 7'
Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are out of 'Scream 7'
ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna
ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna
Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity
Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity