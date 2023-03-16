 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 is directed by Farhad Samji
'Hera Pheri 3' is directed by Farhad Samji

The cinegoers, who are already excited for Hera Pheri 3, got even more excited for after hearing that veteran actor Sanjay Dutt has also joined in the star cast of the film as a Gangster.

The actor confirmed the news himself in a statement a few days back. “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai, and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)."

Dutt has now spilled beans about his character in the film. According to him, he will be playing the role of blind don.

“It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film.”

Hera Pheri is returning to big screen with the OGs Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Previously, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan will be playing the character of Raju as Akshay refused to do the film. But, the actor has finally agreed to star in the film.

Farhad Samji’s directorial Hera Pheri 3 has entered into the filming phase, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system
Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'

Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra
Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion
'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?
Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'
'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'