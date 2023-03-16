 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Zachary Levi gets candid about his mental health journey in new memoir Radical Love

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Zachary Levi has recently opened up about his mental health journey in his new memoir Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.

In a new interview with E! News, Levi addressed his healing journey and shared valuable advice to his younger self.

“Love yourself, also stop trying to be cool,” said the Chuck actor.

The actor continued, “You don't need to go hang out with the cool kids. They don't even know who they are.”

Reflecting on fame, Levi explained, “All that stuff is all completely artificial.”

“Nobody cares once you graduate from high school, unless you go to a university that cares and then nobody cares after university,” stated the Tangled actor.

He added, “It's all this weird, bad click system that hurts everybody in it.”

Elaborating on his struggles with depression and anxiety, Levi mentioned, “Having the privilege to be able to go and see the various therapists and understand the things that I've been able to understand, a lot of people don't get that. They don't have those resources.”

Levi expressed his happiness after people send him messages on social media.

“The book resonated with them on a very deep level and helped them. And so, I'm like, ‘OK, mission accomplished’.”

While offering advice to others, Levi remarked, “Reminding yourself every day that you're exactly what you're meant to be.”

“You are a product of your environment just as everyone else. Accept yourself radically, forgive yourself radically, love yourself radically,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Levi will be seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is slated to release in theaters on March 17.

