Thursday Mar 16 2023
'The Glory' actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

 The working title for the drama is Death’s Game

Korean actor Lee Do Hyun who stars in Netflix’s The Glory is in talks to make a guest appearance in a brand new drama. The report which revealed the news came out on March 16th from Sports Chosun.

In response to the report, his agency Yuehua Entertainment revealed a statement, saying: “Lee Do Hyun was offered to make a special appearance in the new drama ‘Death’s Game’ due to his connection with the director, and he is positively reviewing the offer.”

The new show will be starring Seo In Guk from Doom At Your Service and Park So Dam from the Oscar winning film Parasite. The working title for the drama is Death’s Game and it is based on a popular Webtoon. It follows a man who manages to get a second chance at life after nearly dying.

