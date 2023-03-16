 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Fans had already suspected that a partnership between V and Celine may be on the way
Popular K-pop group BTS’ V is confirmed to be a new ambassador for Celine. He also started trending worldwide and made Elle Korea a best seller when they announced him as the model for their next issue’s cover.

The magazine first hinted at the news with a cryptic caption saying ‘V Is Coming’ which made the magazine sell out in several countries before it had even been released. Afterwards, they confirmed the news by revealing the three cover photos.

The idol can be seen donning Celine for which he was announced to be the new ambassador around the same time: “V, the biggest and the newest #CelineBoy chose to be the cover star of ELLE Korea’s April issue as his official activity with CELINE…”

Fans had already suspected that a partnership between V and Celine may be on the way after he made a stunning appearance at Celine's Paris Fashion Week event last year.

