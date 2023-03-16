 
Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars 

Tom Cruise joined Sir Michael Caine star-studded 90th birthday bash in London alongside David Walliams and Denise Welch on Tuesday evening.

The Top Gun: Maverick star appeared in good spirits at Caine’s birthday party days after skipping the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Cruise, 60, co-starred with Caine in 2002’s Austin Power comedy Goldmember. He was pictured at the River Café event. Comedian David, 51, shared snaps from the evening on Instagram with caption, “Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine.”

Welch also shared a video on her Instagram on Wednesday of her telling a joke about Caine to the party’s guests.

“Such an honour to be asked by Shakira [Caine’s wife] to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!! He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company,” the Loose Women star captioned her post.

On her Instagram Story, Welch also shared a selfie with Cruise.

The birthday party also included guests like Mission Impossible franchise writer and director Christopher McQuarrie and legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Meanwhile, Cruise is currently busy filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II in the UK.

