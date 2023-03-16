 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Taapsee Pannu talks about how she was humiliated during Miss India contest
Taapsee Pannu talks about how she was humiliated during Miss India contest 

Taapsee Pannu recalls the time when she made it to top 28 in Miss India. She shared that she was shortlisted in top 28 of Miss India. Before she tried her hands on acting, she tried to compete for the pageant. As she takes a trip down memory lane, she recalls how she was humiliated during the contest.

The actor remembers, "I realised during the ‘grooming period’ that this wasn’t something I could do. They’d make us walk, they taught us how to smile. Hemant Trivedi used to be the expert teacher at the time, and he humiliated me. He said, ‘If it was in my hand, you would have never been in the top 28.'”

She further added, "There was a lot of favouritism happening there. They were making people sign contracts that strictly stipulated that contestants would have to give 30 percent of all their earnings for three years to the pageant. When it was over, we went for an afterparty, the national director was there, and he wished me good luck for the future very courteously. I don’t know what took over me, but I told him, ‘Sir, take it from me in writing, you’re not getting the crown back’.”

More From Showbiz:

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'
Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'

Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'
Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'

Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration

Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration
Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood
'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'

'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'
Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system
Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'

Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra