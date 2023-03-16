 
entertainment
Jimin from BTS shares his thoughts on the group’s hiatus

He also spoke about his ambitions as a performer
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin shares his thoughts in an interview with Vogue Korea on his career, his upcoming album and his group’s hiatus. He also spoke about his ambitions as a performer and his approach to work.

When talking about the new chapter for the K-pop group, he expressed his pride at the other member’s achievements, though admitted that he has some worries as well: “Now that we’ve set sail separately on these new adventures, I can’t help but feel anxious and terrified from time to time. In those moments, I think of my fellow group members and try to find strength in them.”

He admitted that they motivate him to work harder as well: “Seeing the other BTS members find their calling and try to develop themselves further, I naturally feel inspired and motivated to achieve my own goals as well, until the day we all meet again.”

