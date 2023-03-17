Meghan Markle 'whispered' special 'wish' in Archie's ears on first day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both cried after meeting their son for the first time.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to Archie in 2019, admit they said their sincerest wishes for the baby.

Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “A nurse swept the baby into a towel and placed him on Meg’s chest and we both cried to see him, meet him. A healthy little boy, and he was here. Our ayurvedic doctor had advised us that, in the first minute of life, a baby absorbs everything said to them. So whisper to the baby, tell the baby your wish for him, your love. Tell. We told.”