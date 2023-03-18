 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle knows ‘drastic changes needed to be done’ with Prince Harry

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Prince Harry have just been warned about the ‘drastic measures’ that need to be enforced if Meghan Markle wants to ‘stand at equal footing’ with the rest of Hollywood.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She started by warning, “The couple’s current strategy of monetising their never-ending disgruntlement is cratering, and fast.”

“If the couple not only want to maintain their current level of income but even vaguely get close to the sort of dosh their new pals have, something drastic will need to be done to revamp and remake their image and careers.”

During the middle of the piece, the author also referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ decision to hire a Hollywood financial wiz and wondered how “a single venture capitalist, Hollywood deal maker or Silicon Valley supremo would be willing to get into bed, business-wise, with two public figures who are disliked by a swath of Americans.”

Before concluding she also added, “If the Duchess is the savvy sort, she would understand that right about now, a sharp change of direction is what is needed.”

