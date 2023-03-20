 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Riverdale' actor Camila Mendes wants to take one more prop home

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Netflix Riverdale actor Camila Mendes wants to take home one more prop
Netflix 'Riverdale' actor Camila Mendes wants to take home one more prop

Netflix Riverdale star Camila Mendes shared that she took home a prop from the set of the series and she has her eyes on another one as well.

Mendes, 29, who portrays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, revealed which prop she got from the set and another one that she is willing to grab.

Riverdale first came out in 2017, a loose adaptation of the characters and stories from Archie Comics.

The seventh season of the series is all set to release on March 29, 2023 which will serve as its last one.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the 29-year-old spilled about which prop she technically received from the props team on the series.

The actess is willing to grab another one, once Riverdale officially ends.

"One of the props people gave me a gift. There's a portrait that hangs above Hiram Lodge's office that's of Veronica, cross-legged with her hands on her knees. It's very regal and I have it above my guest bathroom toilet currently" she said.

"And I intend on stealing a different artwork that's of Veronica walking through lions. Once the show's over, I'm going to ask them to give me that. I also want that in the bathroom. I just want people to be peeing and then looking up at me staring at them" she added.

More From Entertainment:

Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand

Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand
Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize
Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’

Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’
Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’

Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’
Pregnant Princess Eugenie admits she ‘loves being Mumma’

Pregnant Princess Eugenie admits she ‘loves being Mumma’
Kate Middleton ‘just what royals need’ in ‘troubled times’, claims aide

Kate Middleton ‘just what royals need’ in ‘troubled times’, claims aide
Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize
Taylor Swift holds back tears as she performs song for late grandmother on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift holds back tears as she performs song for late grandmother on Eras Tour

Drew Barrymore speaks in favour of Hugh Grant over Oscars viral interview

Drew Barrymore speaks in favour of Hugh Grant over Oscars viral interview
Sylvester Stallone was bribed to give up Rocky Balboa role

Sylvester Stallone was bribed to give up Rocky Balboa role
Royal Family ‘terrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will spill secrets from Coronation

Royal Family ‘terrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will spill secrets from Coronation
Kate Middleton breaks 100 years old royal tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton breaks 100 years old royal tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte