Pregnant Princess Eugenie admits she ‘loves being Mumma’

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby later this year with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared unseen photo of herself with son August to mark Mother’s Day.



Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the son and admitted that she “loves being Mumma.”

Princess Eugenie captioned the post, “I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx.”

In the stunning photo, the mother-son duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand.

Royal fans were quick to drop sweet comments shortly after the Princess posted the photo.

Earlier, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson posted a heartfelt tribute to her two daughters in honour of Mother’s Day.

She wrote, “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday.”



