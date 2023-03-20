 
entertainment
'David Schwimmer was so likeable on The Great Celebrity Bake Off'

'David Schwimmer was so likeable on The Great Celebrity Bake Off'

Fans swooned over David Schwimmer's entry in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, where he won the Bake Off special.

Friends star was joined by Jesy Nelson, Rose Matafeo and Tom Davis for the episode.

Eventually, the 56-year-old netted the top spot in the blind taste test for his macarons.

"I think I just got lucky. I’m really happy and exhausted. I think... I’m going to go to bed," he jubilantly said.

Following bagging the Star Baker, the actor said, "What a lovely, lovely thing to do. I’ve been watching for many years," he said. "It doesn’t get better than this. I’m inspired now to do more, I really am."

Viewers also expressed their love for the star.

"Ahhh well done @DavidSchwimmer. You absolutely deserved that win. You were a brilliant addition to the @[email protected] this year. I imagine you didn’t take that apron off for a while," one fan commented.

"David Schwimmer was so likeable on #GBBO. Good to see him win," while another said: "David Schwimmer on Bake-Off is the crossover we never knew we needed," another wrote.

