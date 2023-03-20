 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station

Actor Paul Grant, best known for playing a Goblin in Harry Potter, has tragically died after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station. He was 56.

The actor was rushed to hospital where he was declared brain dead by physicians. The news of Paul's death was confirmed by his family, who told The Sun that his life support machine was tragically switched off on Sunday. 

Paul's 28-year-old daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant from Peterborough, said: "I am devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad."

Paul also worked alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in the iconic sci-fi film Return of the Jedi.

