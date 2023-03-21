Kendall Jenner advises fans with mental health issues to 'practice healthy habits'

Kendall Jenner adviced fans dealing with mental health issues as she opened up on her struggles with anxiety.

The Kardashians star admitted there are times when she desires to not be in the spotlight.

In a recent interview, the 27-year-old model was asked about fame and if she ever wishes to "not be Kendall", even just for a while.

"I've done a lot of work to come to love myself. But yeah, I definitely had moments where I wished I could stay out of the spotlight for a couple of hours. Having said that, I am extremely grateful for what I have," she replied.

She further added that she has done a lot of work on herself "mentally and emotionally" over the years.

"Every year I find myself a little more, I like this process. Life takes many folds and you never know where you will be in the future. I can only hope to be happy and continue my journey of becoming the best version of myself," Kendall told Vogue Italia." she said.

The reality star, who is addicted to social media advised fans regarding poor mental health.

"Progress in mental health takes time and you need to continue practicing healthy habits to reach your goal," she insisted.

Kendall first suffered from anxiety when she was only 8, the model previously admitted suffering from shortness of breath, which she now realised was a sign of mental health issues.