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Kylie Jenner in legal trouble after Timothée Chalamet opera, ballet comment

Kylie Jenner in hot water as she faces lawsuit

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 22, 2026

Kylie Jenner in legal trouble after Timothée Chalamet opera, ballet comment

Kylie Jenner is facing legal scrutiny after a former employee filed a discrimination lawsuit alleging she endured hostility and exclusion while working in the reality star’s household.

Complaint was filed April 17 in Los Angeles by Angelica Vasquez who worked for Jenner beginning in September 2024.

As per the complaint obtained by Entertainment Weekly, she claimed that she was “treated with hostility and exclusion” by supervisors and other staff members.

She also alleged harassment based on national origin, race, religion, and disability, as well as failure to provide reasonable accommodation.

Vasquez said she was “assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks,” excluded from the housekeeping team, and publicly humiliated.

The complaint further alleged she was mocked for her Salvadoran accent, belittled in front of coworkers and subjected to intimidation.

“Supervisors snapped their fingers at Plaintiff, shouted at her, falsely accused her of misconduct, and treated her in a demeaning and degrading manner,” the filing stated.

The lawsuit claimed the treatment worsened after Vasquez spoke out, leading to heavier workloads, reduced hours, false accusations and disciplinary warnings.

One incident in March 2025 allegedly involved a supervisor throwing hangers at her feet while reprimanding her.

Vasquez resigned in August 2025, citing “emotional distress, anxiety and PTSD symptoms; loss of wages; and other economic and non-economic damages.”

She is seeking a jury trial, restitution for unpaid wages and expenses, and punitive damages, alleging the defendants acted “willfully, maliciously, and with conscious disregard for Plaintiff’s rights.”

Jenner herself is named in the suit, though Vasquez does not make direct allegations against her.

The filing came as Jenner’s partner Timothée Chalamet faced backlash for controversial comments about ballet and opera during his recent press tour, adding to the couple’s mounting public challenges.

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