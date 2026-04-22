Niall Horan shows support to Louis Tomlinson amid Zayn Malik fight rumours

Horan and Tomlinson have a mini One Direction reunion at the latter's 'How Did We Get Here Tour'

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson weren’t the One Direction reunion fans were expecting this year.

On Tuesday, April 21, Horan, joined by his girlfriend-of-six-years Amelia Woolley, attended the final European show of Tomlinson’s How Did We Get Here Tour at the Accor Arena in Paris.

“I’ve got a mate in the house today somewhere around here,” Tomlinson told the crowd according to fan-captured videos, which then panned to Horan and Wooley. “Shout out to Niall! I appreciate you being here today, man, it means a lot. Thank you very much!”

Horan’s show of support comes days after The Sun reported that Tomlinson had a falling out with their other former bandmate, Zayn Malik.

According to the report published on April 19, Malik punched Tomlinson during the filming of their now-scrapped Netflix documentary. The alleged row left Tomlinson with a cut on his head. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Tomlinson has unfollowed Malik on Instagram.

The former boy band members, including Harry Styles, have been musically active in recent months.

Tomlinson will launch the UK and North American legs of his tour in the coming months, while Horan is gearing up to release his fourth studio album Dinner Party on June 5. Horan has also announced the Dinner Party Live on Tour kicking off this summer.

Meanwhile, Malik dropped his fifth studio album, Konnakol, on April 17.

Styles, on the other hand, has been laying relatively low ever since releasing his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, back in March. However, he recently sparked engagement buzz with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz after she was seen with a ring on that finger.