Taylor Swift fans celebrate latest discovery against Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun feud gets new twist after smear campaign lawsuits

Taylor Swift fans are celebrating the pop superstar's vindication all over social media after her ex collaborator turned nemesis Scooter Braun was discovered to be involved in sites orchestrating smear campaigns.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and Braun go way back when he acquired the rights to her music, and sold them to a third party.

It was because of Braun that the Eras Tour performer re-recorded her first six albums, and fought for artists' right to own their art.

Now that the music executive was found to have links with these companies, including those which targeted Blake Lively in her Justin Baldoni legal battle, Swifties considered it a win for the industry.

Taking to social media, fans wrote, "Evil man. But we knew that already. Him and his BFF Justin Baldoni still has lots of paid AI bots in TikTok, twitter etc attacking Taylor."

Another added, "oh, it was clearly him & his paid minions hating on TLOAS, I knew it," referring to the surge of criticism at the time of The Life of a Showgirl release.

"Of course, a pathetic and coward man will hide behind fake troll accounts," added one.

While another quoted Swift's own song Cassandra, writing, "So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst, And tried to tell the town, So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say, Do you believe me now?"

